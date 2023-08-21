Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States of America after defeating Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections. He gained 304 electoral votes, while Clinton scored 227.

After serving a four-year term, he lost his re-election bid to current President Joe Biden. But his eventful presidency made him a central figure in American culture and spurred parodies like the Trump History account on Twitter (now X).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trump History posted a fake photo of Trump as NFL founding member

The said account posted an artificial intelligence-generated photo of Trump with the caption:

“On this day in history, Donald Trump organizes the Professional Football League at the Jordan and Hupmobile Auto Showroom in Canton, Ohio. Historians consider this as the birth of Professional American Football - August 20th, 1920”

Expand Tweet

This photo prompted another Twitter user to comment:

“We owe him so much”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan said:

“An amazing day in history”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments regarding the fake photo of Trump “attending” the meeting that created what turned out to become the National Football League.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Of course, the photo isn’t genuine because there’s no way Donald Trump could have attended a 1920 meeting if he had been born on June 14, 1946.

However, there was a meeting at the Jordan and Hupmobile automotive showroom on August 20, 1920, to establish the American Professional Football Conference. The following teams sent representatives to the forum: the Akron Pros, Canton Bulldogs, Cleveland Indians, and Dayton Triangles.

Less than a month later, another meeting with a more significant attendance occurred. This time, teams from three more states joined the discussions in creating a professional football league. Aside from the Ohio-based squads (Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Dayton), the New York-based Rochester Jeffersons were present in this meeting.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Hammond Pros and Muncie Flyers from Indiana. Meanwhile, Illinois-based squads Rock Island Independents, Decatur Staleys, and Racine (Chicago) Cardinals were also present.

After the September meeting, the league was renamed the American Professional Football Association. The league changed its name to the National Football League two years later.

Only two of the founding teams remain active as of 2023. The Decatur Staleys are now the Chicago Bears, while the Racine Cardinals are the Arizona Cardinals.

Donald Trump’s football ties

While Trump isn’t one of professional football’s founding fathers, he did have some business interests in the sport. In 1983, he bought the United States Football League franchise New Jersey Generals from J. Walter Duncan for $5 million.

The Generals finished with a 14-4 record in their first season under Trump’s ownership. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Stars in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, the first iteration of the USFL lasted only from 1983 to 1985.

Aside from his USFL business interest, Donald Trump also expressed interest in purchasing NFL franchises like the Baltimore Colts, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills.

He also attended college football National Championship games in 2018 (Alabama defeated Georgia) and 2020 (LSU defeated Clemson).

Poll : #2) Can you name the first team to win a Super Bowl with a wildcard playoff berth? (#1 Ans - Deion Sanders) Green Bay Packers Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 1 votes