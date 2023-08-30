Nick Bosa has been on a tear over the last two seasons. He has 34 sacks in 2021 and 2022, earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors during the latter season. His stellar performance with the San Francisco 49ers earned him his first All-Pro selection last year.

But as great as he has been for the NFC West squad, rumors have surfaced that Bosa might play for another team in 2023. While the team involved in trade talks remains unknown, one squad’s fanbase believes that their fanbase might be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Will Nick Bosa and Aaron Rodgers play together for the New York Jets?

A Redditor posted the rumor that Nick Bosa might be on his way to an unnamed AFC team. The Redditor’s statement reads:

“This is a recent development, and this is happening right now. There has been a breakdown in negotiations between the 49ers and Nick Bosa.”

“Bosa asking for a lot more than the 49ers budgeted for and essentially has all the leverage in current situation. 49ers threatening trade him to unnamed AFC team if Bosa doesn’t sign their current offer within next week. Unnamed team prepared to pay Bosa what he wants.”

This speculation inspired a Twitter user to proclaim that the Jets are the mystery team by saying:

“This is where Joe Douglas cooks”

Another football fan pointed out Jets cornerback DJ Reed’s recent tweets, hinting about something massive that’s about to happen.

Here are other reactions to Nick Bosa potentially getting traded to the Jets and teaming up with Aaron Rodgers.

Bosa agreed to a four-year, $33.55 million rookie scale contract after the 49ers selected him second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Last year, San Francisco exercised their fifth-year option on him worth $17.8 million.

That would be his base salary if he plays for the 49ers in 2023. However, Bosa has been eligible for a contract extension after the 2021 season, his third year in the pros. Signing him to a long-term deal should be a no-brainer for the Niners, mainly after he collected 18.5 sacks in 2022.

Bosa might be negotiating to become the highest-paid NFL defensive end. That distinction belongs to Myles Garrett, who is on a five-year, $125 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Can the Jets pull off a trade for Nick Bosa?

The Jets have $18.6 million in cap space right before they reduce their roster to 53 players, per Over the Cap. However, they can clear additional cap money by trading away from contracts. Therefore, they can meet Bosa’s contract demands worth $25 million annually.

It’s up to General Manager Joe Douglas’ team to figure out how to fit everyone’s salary within or under the cap. Pulling this potential transaction to bring in Nick Bosa will make the Jets Super Bowl favorites.

