Viral North Carolina Bar mocks Taylor Swift ahead of Chiefs' Week 12 clash vs. Panthers 

After missing out on the Chiefs' 30-21 loss to the Bills last Sunday, fans have been speculating whether Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift will make an appearance in the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Sunday.

Even though there's still time to the game, the “Dilworth Neighborhood Grille” bar in Charlotte has already started to troll Swift. The North Carolina bar is famous for making fun of local sports teams, and this time, they picked Swift.

The restaurant has placed a signboard that reads:

"Taylor Swift, don’t shake this game off. KC might lose."

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season against the Buffalo Bills earlier this week. The team will be looking to bounce back with a win against the Panthers.

Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah opened up about receiving gift from Taylor Swift

Mecole Hardman Jr's fiancé Chariah Gordon and Taylor Swift have been cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs together since last season. Having established a good bond with her, Swift didn't miss out on sharing her love with an adorable gift for Gordon's daughter, following her birth in April this year.

In an interview with Glamour on Monday, Chariah Gordon revealed the contents of the gift that Swift sent for her daughter Cianna. Talking about the same, she said:

“I haven't told nobody this, but she knitted my daughter a blanket in between her sets," Gordon said. "It's so freaking cute and so thoughtful. She said that her aunt did it for her when she was a kid and she wanted to do the same for me. So she, in between shows, was making blankets and getting my kids super near.”

During the same interview, Chariah Gordon recalled her first meeting with Swift at Travis Kelce's house in Kansas City. Gordon gushed over Swift and praised the singer for her friendly nature.

Gordon made headlines last season when she posted an 'internet-breaking' picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Gordon recalled posting the viral picture on her Instagram.

