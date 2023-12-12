New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has a proud Italian heritage, giving birth to his moniker “The Passing Paisano.” While he went undrafted this year, he has led the New York Giants to victories over the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots as the starter.

While he’s putting some respect back to a franchise with a proud football tradition, football fans are losing their minds about his agent. A picture of them together had NFL followers referencing Italian families engaged in organized crime.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans thinking mafia over viral Tommy DeVito picture

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of Tommy DeVito and his agent as the Giants prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Expand Tweet

Upon seeing the photo, another football fan reacted that the agent felt like someone from Central Casting by saying:

“Italian mafia written all over this lol”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter netizen posted:

“That’s his dad, agent, bookie, insurance agent, and God Father”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Tommy DeVito’s moment with the man negotiating contracts on his behalf.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, that man beside DeVito is no actor. Instead, he is sports agent, author, and motivational speaker, Sean P. Stellato. He founded the sports marketing and representation agency Stellato Sports and is certified by the NFL Players Association.

Aside from DeVito, Stellato is also the agent of Carolina Panthers defensive end Nick Thurman and Denver Broncos tight end Chris Manhertz. Like DeVito, he also has Italian lineage and played football for Salem High School in Massachusetts, The Gunnery prep school, and Marist College in New York.

Stellato also played two seasons in the AF2, the Arena Football League’s developmental league. He also wrote two books: “No Backing Down” and “4th and Long the Odds: My Journey.” In 2016, the Business Journal selected him in their 40 Under 40 list.

Tommy DeVito’s NFL journey

Despite Stellato’s backing, Tommy DeVito went undrafted in 2023 despite throwing 2,650 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Illinois Fighting Illini the previous year.

However, the Giants gave him a chance but waived him on August 29 before signing him to their practice squad the following day. He got his first taste of NFL action in Week 8 against the New York Jets after Tyrod Taylor got injured.

A week later, he replaced injured quarterback Daniel Jones in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. DeVito made his first NFL start in Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys. DeVito has 66 completions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns in five games.