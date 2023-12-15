Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have supported each other over the last few months. However, Kelce couldn't attend Swift's birthday party on Wednesday in New York City. This is because Wednesdays are a mandatory workday in the National Football League. Most of the preparation for the week ahead takes place midweek.

However, a recent report from Entertainment Tonight had NFL fans in a rage. It read that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was 'noticeably absent' from the party. The article even stated that he remains committed to his NFL career.

NFL fans expressed anger on social media, saying this report was no news.

They took jabs at the article on social media. Below are some of the fan comments on X about the Kelce and Swift article:

Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for top jersey sales

Travis Kelce is one of the most popular NFL players in the league. Dating the iconic music superstar in the world has boosted his popularity.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the increase in Chiefs jersey sales in the U.K. Jason hinted there are a lot of "Swifties" in the U.K.

"A lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?" asked Jason Kelce.

"There's gotta be. Only reasonable solution to all of this. No, they're all Kylie Kelce fans," Travis quipped back. "Shoutout to Kylie, shoutout to Taylor. Thank you guys."

The latest podcast episode came just days after Taylor and Travis hosted a Christmas party after Sunday's game.

Despite the disappointing loss, the couple enjoyed time with Kansas City Chiefs teammates, friends and family at a Kansas City Christmas pop-up bar. Photos of the couple circulated social media, with one photo showing the singer kissing the tight end on the cheek.