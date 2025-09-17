Viral Stefon Diggs locker room video resurfaces amid news of Cardi B expecting his child

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 17, 2025 19:19 GMT
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

An old video from Stefon Diggs’ Minnesota Vikings days resurfaced on social media just as rapper Cardi B confirmed they are expecting a baby together.

The resurfaced clip showed players from the 2017 Vikings roster fielding a locker room question: "Which teammate they would least want dating their sister?"

Several pointed at Diggs, drawing laughs at that time and renewed attention this week as his personal life made headlines. Cardi B revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday during an appearance on “CBS Mornings.”

In the footage, wideout Adam Thielen answered directly that Diggs would be his last choice, explaining he wasn’t the type of player he’d introduce to family.

During Wednesday’s interview, the Grammy winner described Diggs as a source of confidence and security as she balances pregnancy with professional demands. She also joked about needing album sales to help with baby supplies.

Reporters later asked Diggs about the pregnancy news during availability before practice. Smiling, he kept his comments brief, reiterating that he prefers not to discuss personal matters at length.

The baby will be the fourth for Cardi B and the first with Diggs. She has three children with her former husband, Offset. The announcement comes just months after Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship public on Instagram, confirming speculation that began in late 2024.

Away from the field, Cardi B acknowledged that preparing her upcoming album limited her ability to spend time with Stefon Diggs before the season began. Speaking earlier this month, she said their schedules conflicted but emphasized mutual understanding between them.

Vikings’ candid answers about Stefon Diggs

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Stefon Diggs was also former running back Dalvin Cook's answer to the question. Laquon Treadwell, another receiver on that roster, described Diggs as unpredictable in personality, saying his energy was too wild.

Diggs appeared amused in the clip after hearing teammates’ assessments. He laughed off the verdicts and insisted he was “a great guy.”

Now with the New England Patriots, Diggs opened this season with steady but inconsistent production. Through two games, he has recorded 10 receptions for 89 yards without a touchdown. His new team split those matchups, losing to Las Vegas in Week 1 before edging Miami in Week 2.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
