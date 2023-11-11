Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become one of the newest power couples as it merges Swifties and NFL fans. The pair have been seen together on various occasions for the last couple of months. Now, the 12-time Grammy winner and two-time Super Bowl champion are going viral with a simple holding of hands.

The hand-holding took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Swift is doing her 'Eras Tour'. She and Kelce were seen exiting a restaurant. Fans took to Twitter (X) to share their reaction:

More fans expressed how much they love the couple and the hand-holding:

The dinner date came hours after Travis Kelce arrived in the capital city of Argentina. It also happened hours after Swift postponed her Eras Tour concert because of substantial rainfall in the city.

Kelce was in the air all through the night following his appearance at quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity event, missing her first show.

The Kansas City Chiefs star will be in South America for at least one of Swift’s shows before travelling back to Kansas City for practice, according to an insider speaking exclusively to Page Six.

Taylor Swift donated a platinum record for Patrick Mahomes' fundraiser

While the 'Labyrinth' singer was in Argentina, she donated a platinum record to Mahomes’ silent auction for his '15 and the Mahomies' Foundation.

Taylor Swift's platinum record at Mahomes' charity event. Credit: @optimal_group (IG)

The event also saw Kelce surpassing Hall of Fame tight end and Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez as the franchise's all-time leading receiver. Kelce has 10,941 yards and counting for the team. Taylor Swift will now have nine platinum records in her home following the donation.

Chiefs' schedule: Who do Travis Kelce's Kansas City face next?

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles after their Week 10 bye, at home. The game will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona last season. Kansas City defeated Philadelphia by a score of 38-35 for their second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

The game will also see the Kelce brothers face off once again as Travis will see his older brother, Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce.

There's a chance that both teams could see each other for the second time in the Super Bowl in February. It seems unlikely Swift will be in attendance at the game, but we'll see.