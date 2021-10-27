"It's cool to see a guy like him be humble" - Vita Vea's recent comments prove Tom Brady hasn't let fame go to his head

When Tom Brady left Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, many thought that he was only bringing his championship pedigree down to Tampa (and his accuracy of course).

However, little did we know that Tom Brady not only brought his championship pedigree to the Buccaneers but also a culture that has resonated throughout the entire organization.

This was evident from a recent podcast with Adam Schefter. During the podcast, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea had some kind and revealing words for his quarterback.

NFL @NFL

📱: NFL app Vita Vea is a grown man 😳📺: #TBvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: NFL app Vita Vea is a grown man 😳📺: #TBvsPHI on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: NFL app https://t.co/1p0a1N8RUP

Vita Vea impressed with Tom Brady's humility

On a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast with host and NFL insider Adam Schefter, he spoke with Vea and summed up his feelings about Brady in one sentence.

"It's cool to see a guy like him be humble."

For Vea and the rest of the Buccaneers, the arrival of Tom Brady has been a revelation in not just how talented he is on the field, but how humble and personable he is with everyone within the organization.

For many, the thought of someone with seven Super Bowl championships, countless endorsements, and a supermodel for a wife being humble would be as common as the Lions making consecutive playoff runs.

Brady, however, has ingratiated himself as someone that is approachable and is simply one of the guys.

Brady is responsible for many players signing with the Buccaneers

Upon Brady's arrival in Tampa, he felt the need to reach out to a few players in an attempt to have them join him with the Buccaneers. One of those players was his former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

When Brady signed with the Bucs, Gronkowski was well retired, making the rounds as a guest host on multiple shows as well as a part-time WWE Championship wrestler (yes, he held the 24/7 Championship belt during his wrestling stint).

When someone with the stature of Tom Brady calls, it's difficult to turn him down. The recently signed Richard Sherman spoke of this as he mentioned that a call from Tom Brady was the deciding factor on him choosing the Buccaneers over several other suitors.

Here's what Sherman had to say about the situation:

"Once he [Brady] calls , it's like you better come or you're going to regret not coming."

This comes from Sherman, who was once not the biggest fan of Brady.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brady also had a part to play in reaching out to Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown to help them seal the deal and become Buccaneers.

Edited by Henno van Deventer