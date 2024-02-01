Vivek Ramaswamy's accusation on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's “rigged Super Bowl” attracts right-wing media theorists

There’s no denying Travis Kelce’s talent on and off the football field. Aside from being a Super Bowl-winning tight end, he and his brother, Jason Kelce, host the top sports podcast, "New Heights." The younger Kelce has acted in commercials and hosted Saturday Night Live.

For everything he has achieved in the NFL and life, some individuals are accusing him of being an accomplice to a political plot. Former Republican presidential aspirant and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suggested Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII appearance is part of the current administration’s grand scheme.

Ramaswamy posted on X speculation that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dating is a master plan of United States President Joe Biden. That’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are in Super Bowl LVIII and that the 12-time Grammy Award winner will endorse the incumbent leader for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

While Ramaswamy’s claims are unverified, right-wing media jumped on this narrative for the NFL’s biggest game. Some even pointed out Kelce’s Pfizer vaccination endorsement, which Aaron Rodgers spoke against.

Right-wing media personalities are accusing the multi-awarded pop singer of being a pawn in the alleged current administration’s plan to remain in office. While Swift endorsed Biden during the 2020 elections, the claim that she is an operative has no proof.

In an article by CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Andrew Kaczynski, Strategic Dialogue’s Jared Holt shared that spreading baseless theories shows how the conservative media is unconcerned with reality.

What’s verifiable regarding the football story surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

While Ramaswamy and the right-wing media have their narrative, what’s verifiable is that Travis Kelce mentioned dating Taylor Swift in a Wall Street Journal feature last November. In his recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he also said he’d known Swift for a month before inviting her to watch him play.

Since then, Swift has attended many football games, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff games. She’s also not as overexposed as some football fans claim.

Jay Pauley pointed out that while the AFC Championship Game coverage between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens lasted three hours and eight seconds, Swift appeared on screen for only 44 seconds or 0.39 percent of the time. Despite that, Apex Marketing estimated the brand value brought by Swift to the NFL to be $331 million.

Likewise, Usher will be the lead performer in the Super Bowl halftime show, and there’s no guarantee Swift might even make it because of her Eras Tour leg in Japan. Finally, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs might not even win the Super Bowl LVIII because the San Francisco 49ers could spoil the party.