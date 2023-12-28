Von Miller breaks silence on alleged assault on pregnant girlfriend, calls allegations '100% false'

Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller has finally spoken to the media after the alleged assault on his pregnant girlfriend in November.

With an arrest warrant issued for Miller after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, he has now spoken publicly for the first time about it.

Of course, things were made a little tougher when his girlfriend stated that no assault took place, but with Miller's name attached, it is a big deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Von Miller talks about alleged assault on pregnant girlfriend

With the Buffalo Bills vying for a playoff spot, they don't want any distractions as they work to cement their place in the postseason. Miller came forward about the allegations made against him.

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up in articles and stuff, it’s shocking, of course, especially when my name is attached to it," Miller said. "It is 100 percent false, it’s overblown ... I know who I am, I know my character, I know the type of person I am, I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship.” [via NBC Sports].

Expand Tweet

Miller and Bills look to sneak into the playoffs

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

After their overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, many thought the Bills' season was just about over. However, following a coaching change, Buffalo has found its groove, winning three straight games to improve to 9-6 and be in postseason contention.

If the Bills defeat the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins lose to the Baltimore Ravens, then the Week 18 showdown between the Dolphins and Bills will be for the AFC East and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

To think that this was a possibility just three weeks ago was impossible, but this is the NFL, and now the tables have turned in Buffalo's favor.

While this season hasn't been Von Miller's best, he is still the ace in the pack should the Bills make the playoffs. With all his experience and talent, Buffalo will be counting on him in clutch moments.

He will be looking to put all those allegations behind him and focus on playing football and maybe, just maybe, getting the Bills to the Super Bowl.