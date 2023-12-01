Von Miller dating history: All about Bills star’s personal life

Von Miller is one of the best linebackers of his generation and has the stats and accolades to prove it. The Buffalo Bills star LB has won two Super Bowl games and was the Super Bowl game MVP in his first triumph in Super Bowl 50.

As you would imagine, Von Miller has had his share of high-profile relationships over the years. In this article, we explore Miller's dating history. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who has Von Miller dated?

Von Miller's first high-profile public relationship was with model and dancer Megan Denise. They began dating in 2018 while Miller was a member of the Denver Broncos.

Before dating Miller, Denise worked at Floyd Mayweather’s 'Girl Collection strip club and went by the nickname "Megan X." Denise embraced the role and gained enough notoriety to star in mini-movies like 'The Hat,' 'Private Investigations' and 'Typecasted.' The newly minted couple had their ups and downs during their relationship, and there was some shade thrown by each party on social media.

Nevertheless, the couple share two children despite their tumultuous relationship. The couple remains an on-and-off commodity, and reports suggest that Denise is expecting her third child with Miller at the moment. It's an interesting relationship between two famous people.

Von Miller's other high-profile relationship

Apart from Megan Denise, Miller has had another high-profile relationship. That was with model Lira Mercer in 2022. Mercer and Miller went Instagram official in early 2022.

Mercer posted several photos on her Instagram stories, showing a serious ton of PDA with the future Hall of Famer. Miller returned the favor, sharing a picture with the model, under which Mercer commented:

"Nobody gone play wit u when I’m wit u @vonmiller.”

Lira Mercer is Rick Ross' former fiancee, and she once dated Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, with whom she shares a baby girl. Miller and Mercer have since split up, with the Buffalo Bills star choosing to attempt to mend things with the mother of his children, Megan Denise.

These days, Miller juggles his love life with his NFL career. The NFL icon maintains an on-again, off-again relationship with Megan Denise, as the pair co-parent two toddler children, with another one reportedly on the way.