Von Miller dedicates Super Bowl 2022 to late Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas

Two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller has dedicated their 2022 win to his former Denver Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas. Thomas tragically lost his life earlier this year. He was found dead in his home due to a medical condition.

His family believed that he had suffered a seizure in the shower, which led to his death. Miller was speaking at his post-game press conference and detailed who he was playing for in the Super Bowl.

He said that he is glad to have helped his teammates win the ultimate glory in the sport.

“I was playing for D.T. He passed away suddenly in December... This is for D.T., I was playing for my son, he was born in August. Playing for Trevor Moawad [late sports psychologist], he passed away after the very first game of the season, playing for all of my teammates here.”

“So many hard workers, so many talented guys, so many guys on my team that was deserving of this moment man, and it feels good to give it to them man. It feels good to give it to Aaron Donald, Andrew Whitworth, Jalen Ramsey, all these guys that been working their whole careers to get to this point, god is good."

Miller wins his second Super Bowl

The 32-year-old linebacker was back to his disruptive best in the Super Bowl. He totaled two sacks as the Rams' defense took over the game in the second half.

After starting the year with the Denver Broncos, the star pass rusher was traded to the Rams for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-rounder.

In his seven games with the Broncos, the 32-year-old managed 4.5 sacks. In his eight games with Los Angeles, he managed five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 31 combined tackles.

The trade worked out well for Miller, who won his second Super Bowl. His previous victory was with Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2016, as they defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

He won the Super Bowl MVP as he recorded 2.5 sacks and five tackles, taking over the game. It is clear that the 32-year-old plays for more than just himself and he takes great pride in sharing the victory with teammates.

Being a free agent now, it remains to be seen whether the two-time Super Bowl champ will return next season.

