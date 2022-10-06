"He’s the Will Ferrell of quarterbacks” – Von Miller has hot take on Bills’ Josh Allen and Will Ferrell ahead of Steelers matchup

Josh Allen and Von Miller have only been playing together for a handful of games, but things are going well. The All-Star pass rusher sees his quarterback's personality in another celebrity. Speaking on the Richard Sherman podcast, Miller called Josh Allen the 'Will Ferrell' of quarterbacks. Here's how he put it:

"Josh doesn't take anything serious. He's kind of the 'Will Ferrell' of quarterbacks. Like, it doesn't really matter how big the situation is or how small it is."

He went on:

"Josh is going to be Josh and he's going to have this lighthearted jokester mentality about everything and it's refreshing, man. It's refreshing to see our offensive coordinator slam the headset on the table like you want guys to care."

Ferrell has starred in various comedy movies over the years. From Elf to Talledega Nights, to Anchorman and Step-Brothers, he is well-known as one of the classic comedy actors of the 2000s.

Josh Allen's hot start to the 2022 season

Through four games, Josh Allen has looked like one of the top quarterbacks in football. At the time of writing, he has ten touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,227 yards through the air. He has also earned two touchdowns on the ground.

His best game of the year so far came in Week 2, when he eviscerated the Tennessee Titans en route to a 41-7 win. He threw for four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 317 yards. While it was his best season on the statsheet, some may argue that the quarterback's best game instead came against the Ravens.

Down 20-10 at the half, the Bills led a second-half comeback to knock off one of the most widely-praised teams in football. He is giving Buffalo fans reason to believe they can win from any position. The Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett's first start this Sunday. Many are expecting something of a bloodbath with the Bills touted as heavy favorites, but you can never tell in football.

We will see how they get on in Week 5.

