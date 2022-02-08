"I’ll be a Denver Bronco forever" - Von Miller doesn't close the door on possible reunion with former team

Von Miller has been the face of the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning's retirement after the 2015 season. Miller's reign came to an end this year when the team traded him to the Los Angeles Rams close to the trade deadline. However, plenty of Denver fans are hoping to get the pass rusher back for 2022, calling the linebacker trade merely a rental.

Broncos fans had similar hopes for Emmanuel Sanders after his mid-season trade, but the wide receiver has played for numerous different teams since. That said, No. 58's comments made during the lead-up to the Super Bowl give Broncos fans more hope that a return could take place this offseason.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Super Bowl 50 MVP expressed a sense of regret about what took place, despite standing as one of the last two teams alive in 2021. Additionally, he explained that he had to leave his son to make the trade work, implying his first-born was giving extra incentive to return.

“I didn’t want to leave, if it was up to me I’d still be in Denver,” Miller said. “This wasn’t my choice. I always wanted to be a Denver Bronco forever. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco forever. I’m just here working in L.A. right now. That was one of the toughest things I had to do, was to leave my first-born son in Denver and come here. But it’s just the nature of my sport.”

What's next for Von Miller?

The pass rusher turns 33 years old in March. While he isn't playing at the same level he once was, the pass rusher has shown an ability to still play explosively in spurts and show up with the game on the line as well as at any point in his career.

Miller won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award in September, racking up four sacks. However, in the remaining regular-season games, the linebacker earned 5.5 sacks. That said, if one looks at every game since December 21st, the pass rusher has earned seven sacks in roughly the last six weeks.

One could say the pass rusher effectively beat Cam Newton on his own, ensuring the Broncos an easy path to victory. Six years later, he is back at the biggest stage in sports. Will he be able to do the same for the Los Angeles Rams?

The Super Bowl can be seen live on Sunday, February 13th, at 6:30 PM EST on NBC.

