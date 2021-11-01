Von Miller injury: Will eight-time Pro Bowler be active for Rams in Week 9?

The Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two second-day picks. Miller was exchanged for a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos may have won on Sunday, but it has been clear for several weeks that Denver doesn't have enough depth or talent to go all the way this season.

At the same time, Miller has been injury-prone over the last 18 months and is 32 years old. But his move to the Los Angeles Rams makes perfect sense. He will be joining Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams on what many are already calling the best defense in football.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Von Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, per sources. As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of Von Miller’s remaining $9.7 million salary, per sources.

However, Von Miller has a lot to do and only a little time to do it. With new schemes, moving concerns, and injury issues, the Super Bowl 50 MVP suddenly has plenty to deal with this week. Will he be ready to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9?

Will Von Miller play in Week 9?

Miller missed the game in Week 8 against the Washington Football Team with an ankle injury. According to CBS Sports, Miller was questionable for Week 9 against the Titans. He seemed close to playing in this week's game against the Washington Football Team, so as far as injuries are concerned, the pass rusher should be able to play this week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Von Miller will make his Rams’ debut on Sunday Night Football vs. the Derrick-Henry-less Titans. Von Miller will make his Rams’ debut on Sunday Night Football vs. the Derrick-Henry-less Titans.

From an injury standpoint, Miller should be good to go. However, he has much more on his plate than getting his ankle in working order. He has to learn a new defensive scheme and find a place to live. Finding a place to live, at best, could take a day. In addition to moving, traveling to Los Angeles, and getting his bearings, this could add another day.

Meaning, Miller could have three or four days to learn the playbook before Sunday Night Football. Of course, to play, Miller wouldn't have to know the entire playbook. If he can get comfortable with a section of the playbook, he could see the field in a limited role. Next week, Miller's participation will increase in proportion to how he is feeling with the playbook.

If Miller finds the field this week, he'll be used in limited packages where he will likely only need to rush the passer. Between Aaron Donald and Von Miller, opposing teams will be at a loss as to how to block both pass rushers. Miller has already won AFC defensive player of the month with 4.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, Donald has five sacks. Both players will help open up offensive lines as they will force opponents to pick their poison. As a result, both players could see a better second half of the season than the first. As a result of the move, the Rams may be the front-runner for Super Bowl contention in the NFC.

While the Cardinals, Packers, and Buccaneers are losing players to injuries, the Rams are only getting stronger. There is a long way to go, but the Rams may finally have all the pieces to get over their Super Bowl hump. Could Miller lead the Rams to the Promised Land?

