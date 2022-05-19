LOOK: Von Miller’s $4 million mansion hits market in preparation for move to Buffalo

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is making the necessary moves ahead of jetting off to Buffalo. The 33-year-old superstar signed an eye-watering six-year, $120 million deal with the team after winning the Super Bowl last season with the L.A. Rams.

Now, the 33-year-old has put his stunning mansion on the market and if you have a cool $4 million laying around, the property could be yours. It has 15 bathrooms and nine bedrooms and is currently listed on Christiesrealestate.com.

As you would expect, the mansion comes with some pretty neat features. A movie theater, a game room, a wrap-around bar and a garage that can fit an astonishing eight cars. It also has a basketball court for good measure.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Von Miller’s home is hitting the market, and the pictures provide a glimpse of Miller’s amazing jersey collection, which includes Chris Harris Jr. Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Melvin Ingram, Kayvon Webster, Marshawn Lynch … christiesrealestate.com/sales/detail/1… Von Miller’s home is hitting the market, and the pictures provide a glimpse of Miller’s amazing jersey collection, which includes Chris Harris Jr. Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Melvin Ingram, Kayvon Webster, Marshawn Lynch … christiesrealestate.com/sales/detail/1… https://t.co/TC4P3ou9GD

The property will likely draw attention from many and the thought of owning Von Miller's mansion is one of the major selling points. Just how long it will be on the market remains to be seen, but with its stunning features and history, it probably won't be long.

Is Von Miller the last piece in the Bills Super Bowl puzzle?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adding the 33-year-old will improve the Bills defense. Last season, the Bills defense was superb and much underrated. Led by Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White and Micah Hyde, Buffalo were tough to score against.

The Bills nilled their opponents twice and kept teams to under 21 points ten times. Now you add in a player like Miller and it gets even harder for opposing teams.

We all know how good Buffalo is on offense. Josh Allen is perhaps the best quarterback in the league with his rocket of an arm and his ability to run the football. They have options like Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard, Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie through the air, or Duke Johnson and Devin Singletary on the ground.

They played one of the best games in recent history against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round last year. Though they lost 42-36 in overtime, Buffalo are expected to come back stronger in 2022.

Will they win the Super Bowl? You shouldn't bet against them.

