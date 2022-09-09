"Von Miller has joined the Illuminati" - NFL fans have weird theories about Bills star's absurd haircut

Von Miller marked his return to Los Angeles in one of the best possible ways. Playing against his former team, the former Super Bowl MVP caused chaos and disruption to the Los Angeles Rams, making some huge plays.

However, apart from his great plays on the field, there was one more thing that caught fans' attention towards Miller. The Buffalo Bills star's unique haircut on the opening day of the season. Miller only had a triangular patch of hair on the back of his head. Naturally, this gave rise to conspiracy theories.

Fans on Twitter started linking Miller's name to the Illuminati, and wondered whether the star player was a part of it. Here are some of the fan reactions to Miller's new unique haircut:

Bryson🐻 @BrysonWright3 Von Miller must have joined the Illuminati during the off-season Von Miller must have joined the Illuminati during the off-season https://t.co/JbNUysgqiP

double b studio @doublebstudio1 @eric_crocker Yo! Why Von miller have that upside down bikini Illuminati line goin Yo! Why Von miller have that upside down bikini Illuminati line goin 😂 @eric_crocker https://t.co/rL8Mo9Wbcy

Josh Hinojosa @HinojosaJosh



Von Miller: You ever heard of the Illuminati?



Barber: Say no more



#BillsMafia Barber: Yo Von, what kind of haircut you want?Von Miller: You ever heard of the Illuminati?Barber: Say no more Barber: Yo Von, what kind of haircut you want?Von Miller: You ever heard of the Illuminati?Barber: Say no more#BillsMafia https://t.co/Gagfgn13iN

Thomas @tombomb415 Barber- "What do u want?"

Von Miller- "Give me the illuminati confirmed." Barber- "What do u want?"Von Miller- "Give me the illuminati confirmed." https://t.co/BVfHg3Gax6

celibate american james bond 🦅 @wizardamphibian von miller illuminati triangle haircut means the bills are winning it all von miller illuminati triangle haircut means the bills are winning it all https://t.co/SRMPxCcUcw

As one fan highlighted, the Buffalo Bills have a very real shot at the Super Bowl this season. Whether that is due to Miller's haircut is unclear at this point. If they are successful, don't be surprised to see this style catch on.

Von Miller had a night to remember against the Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Coming to play against the team that he won the Super Bowl with last season, Von Miller had an unforgettable Bills debut. He recorded two sacks in the game, bringing fear and doubt to the Rams' offensive line. The Rams missed Von Miller last night. Their defense didn't look as good as it did last season. As a result, they were unable to stop Josh Allen.

However, it looks like Miller's decision to sign with the Bills was a good one. He had earlier claimed that he wanted a new challenge, which is why he left the Rams:

"I could have just stayed in L.A. and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys."

Heather Prusak @haprusak Von Miller: "I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys." Von Miller: "I could have just stayed in LA and just rode off into the sunset and just rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn't content...this is a special team, they're right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys." https://t.co/4qrAiODT7C

If Miller is able to win the third Super Bowl of his career with his third team, it would be a remarkable achievement. Buffalo has all the tools to win the Super Bowl, and Miller is fully motivated to make it happen.

There is a very long way to go before that can be decided. For now, the Bills will be delighted with their opening week performance.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Buffalobills.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell