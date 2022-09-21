“Von Miller stands out, a little Lawrence Taylor-ish" - Tony Romo compares Micah Parsons to NFL legend ahead of Cowboys vs Giants

Micah Parsons is one of the most outstanding defenders in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up is only in his second season and is receiving tons of praise. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo compared him to one of the best defenders of all time.

The Cowboys face off against the New York Giants this week in an important showdown. Without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, they will need someone to step up. Fortunately, Parsons has been doing just that for more than a season now.

Romo spoke about the defender ahead of the matchup with the Giants, calling him a blend of two elite defenders in NFL history, according to The Athletic:

“You’re talking about a guy who is reminding us of a couple of rare people, that’s Micah Parsons. You watch it, Von Miller stands out, a little Lawrence Taylor-ish. I’m not going there, but I’m telling you, this kid is special. He’s so good and dynamic everywhere.”

With a few more sacks this season, the Cowboys unicorn defender has 17 total in 18 career games. That's the most any NFL player has ever had, including Taylor.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

As long as injuries don't play a role and the league doesn't somehow figure out how to block him, he might end up as one of the all-time greats.

What are Micah Parsons' Defensive Player of the Year odds?

After finishing second in voting last year, the star linebacker wants to get over that hump. Vegas Insider initially had three defenders with better odds than him ahead of the NFL opener:

Myles Garrett +600

Aaron Donald +650

T.J. Watt +800

Micah Parsons +900

Nick Bosa +1200

Joey Bosa +1800

However, that has since changed. T.J. Watt will miss enough time to open the door for someone else to win.

Right now, BetMGM has the Cowboys star as the favorite after a blistering opener to the season:

Micah Parsons, +375

Myles Garrett, +450

Nick Bosa, +1100

Aaron Donald, +1600

Joey Bosa, +2000

Von Miller, +2200

There's still a long way to go until the end of the year, but the Cowboys linebacker has proven he's legitimate and that he's going to be a problem for years to come.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far