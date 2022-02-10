3 reasons Von Miller could win Super Bowl 56 on his own

Von Miller is heading back to the Super Bowl. The former face of the Peyton Manning-less Denver Broncos will be one of the key pieces to watch in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In fact, he could be the key piece for the Rams. Put simply, Miller could have a chance of winning the game practically on his own. Of course, as football is a team sport, other players will need to contribute.

However, the pass rusher could single-handedly make enough key plays to allow the Rams to win, even if they perform at an average or even slightly below average level everywhere else.

Here are three reasons why viewers should not be surprised if Super Bowl 56 turns out to be the pass rusher's best work yet.

Why a massive game could be on the horizon for Von Miller

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl experience

This is far from the Miller's first rodeo in the big game. He was present at Super Bowl 48, when the Seattle Seahawks eviscerated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Later, in Super Bowl 50, Miller was part of a winning performance by Denver when they beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. Those experiences will play a key role on Sunday.

While the Bengals will largely be feeling out the moment for themselves, the pass rusher knows exactly what to expect. Even though it has been six years, he will be able to step into the moment as if it happened yesterday. Lessons learned in Super Bowls 48 and 50 will play a key role in shaping his day in Super Bowl 56.

He's won a Super Bowl on his own before

The pass rusher forced two fumbles in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, essentially gifting the Broncos two touchdowns.

The first fumble was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, while the second was recovered just a few yards from the end zone. Those two possessions turned out to be the difference in the 24-10 game.

Field Yates @FieldYates On Sunday, Rams LT Andrew Whitworth will become the first offensive lineman in his 40's to ever play in the Super Bowl.



He will also join just Tom Brady and Jerry Rice amongst non-specialists to do so.



A truly remarkable feat to be still be playing at a high-level at that age. On Sunday, Rams LT Andrew Whitworth will become the first offensive lineman in his 40's to ever play in the Super Bowl.He will also join just Tom Brady and Jerry Rice amongst non-specialists to do so.A truly remarkable feat to be still be playing at a high-level at that age. https://t.co/zUsK6RTZEZ

Of course, the Broncos' offense was a shell of what the Rams could be. If he gives the Rams two possessions with goal-to-go or better, the game could be over by halftime.

Favorable matchup

The Tennessee Titans were able to sack Joe Burrow nine times just a few weeks ago. Needless to say, Von Miller and Aaron Donald form a much better pass rush than what the Titans have. As such, the door is wide open for Donald to soak up double teams and allow No. 40 to hit Burrow early and often.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering his preference to go after the ball with as much effort as the quarterback, he could have more than a few opportunities to rip it away. For Miller, only one or two plays could be enough to give him credit for winning the game for the Rams. Will he live up to the opportunity?

Edited by Adam Dickson