After 10 years, Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas retires from the NFL 

Super Bowl 50 champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas announced Monday morning that he has decided to retire from the NFL.

In a video posted on the Denver Broncos' Twitter profile, Thomas announced that he is calling time on his NFL career, and that he "will retire as a Denver Bronco." In the five-minute video, Thomas briefly recounts his career, talking about how his goal was always to be better than he was and that is what made him successful.

Thomas shared the excitement he had when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 22nd overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft. At Georgia Tech, he had over 2,000 receiving yards and was one of the best wide receivers in the country.

The five-time NFL Pro Bowler then spoke about the opportunity to have Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as his quarterback. Thomas was an integral part of the Broncos' Super Bowl XLVIII run in 2013-14.

At the time, Demaryius Thomas broke the NFL record for most catches in a Super Bowl (13), though the Broncos fell to the Seahawks.

Demaryius Thomas fulfilled his ultimate goal of a Super Bowl victory in 2015 as the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

Thomas spent nine seasons with the Broncos before he was traded to the Houston Texans in October 2018 in exchange for draft picks. His career with the Broncos was stellar, as he broke the Denver Broncos' franchise record for playoff receptions (53), consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards (7), consecutive games with at least five receptions (16) and receiving yards in a regular season with 1,619.

Thomas also tied Ed McCaffrey's Broncos record for most games with at least two receiving touchdowns (10).

After being traded to the Texans in October 2018, Houston released the wideout at the end of the season, following which he signed with the New England Patriots. The Patriots released Thomas before the start of the season but re-signed him and traded him weeks to the New York Jets only weeks later.

In the 2019 season with the Jets, he appeared in 11 games and had 36 receptions for 433 yards, scoring one touchdown.

Demaryius Thomas was a free agent throughout the 2020 season. In his retirement video, Thomas stated that he has come to the conclusion that his NFL career is over. He said that he is still trying to figure out what's next and his plans are still undecided.

