NFL news and notes: Patriots re-sign Thomas, Dolphins continue making roster changes

NFL cutdown day may have been Saturday, but there are still plenty of moving pieces across the league as the regular season approaches.

We have seen cuts, re-signings and other action as Thursday's 2019 opener looms.

Those stories and more in Monday's news and notes.

Three things that matter

Patriots bringing back Demaryius Thomas

New England shockingly released Demaryius Thomas on cutdown day over the weekend but have now decided to re-sign him on a one-year deal. This move comes as 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry moves to injured reserve and will help fill out a receiving corps that is already stacked with talent. Having Thomas alongside Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett out wide will give the Patriots plenty of options.

Dolphins cutting Vincent Taylor

Miami have moved on from wideout Kenny Stills, franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil, star linebacker Kiko Alonso and now one of their most promising defensive lineman in the last week. Brian Flores has denied that the Dolphins are tanking for future draft picks, but it is hard to understand what else the team could gain from these decisions. It appears like Miami could be in for a tough year.

Aaron Rodgers says Packers' offense has "room to grow"

A lot has been made about Aaron Rodgers' relationship with new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and Rodgers does not seem too confident heading into week one.

"We have a lot of room to grow from what we put on the field on Thursday," Rodgers said on Sunday ahead of Green Bay's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

That is not what you want to hear from your star quarterback, especially considering Chicago have one of the most talented defenses in football.

Two things that don't matter

Raiders place Nathan Peterman on injured reserve

ESPN reported on Monday that Nathan Peterman will start 2019 on injured reserve, meaning he will miss eight weeks at the very least.

Raiders placed QB Nathan Peterman on injured reserve, meaning Mike Glennon is now the No. 2, with DeShone Kizer behind him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Mike Glennon has been named the backup and Oakland have also claimed DeShone Kizer via waivers. Jon Gruden has repeatedly praised Peterman but he will likely be an afterthought by the time he is eligible to play again.

Jets hiring Hines Ward as an offensive assistant

Hines Ward started working with the New York Jets' staff this offseason as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program and now has been promoted to a full-time position. However, do not expect the Pittsburgh Steelers great to have too much of an impact on the team. Ward was a phenomenal wide receiver in Pittsburgh but is new to the world of coaching. He should be able to give receivers like Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder some helpful hints from time to time, though.

One video you'll have to see

You won't want to miss this cool challenge between the San Francisco 49ers' Marquise Goodwin and Chivas star Antonio Briseno.

Monday's tweet of the day

LeSean McCoy officially signed with Kansas City on Monday.

SHADY HOURS‼️ We have officially signed RB LeSean McCoy. pic.twitter.com/ETUexayxNn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 2, 2019