"Wait till I tell daddy 49ers what the Packer bully said to me!" "Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Falcons fan" - NFL fans dish out hilarious responses to Packers star's dig at Bears

The Green Bay Packers struggled mightily last week, but star cornerback Jaire Alexander is looking forward to an opportunity to get a win this week. The Packers will see the Chicago Bears, their longtime rivals whom they have largely dominated in recent memory.

The Packers and Bears find themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum this week. Green Bay is coming off a shocking loss while the Bears nabbed a surprise win on the road in San Francisco.

Despite the mood being drastically different in the two cities, Alexander is happy the Bears are next on the schedule. He said he enjoys playing them for a multitude of reasons, one of which is the fact that his team routinely wins the matchup.

NFL writer Ryan Wood reported Alexander as saying:

"It's fun. It's exciting. I always say, 'Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan."

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood



“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’” #Packers CB Jaire Alexander says he enjoys playing against Bears because it’s a “good game” when they meet. Of course, lopsided nature of this rivalry doesn’t hurt.“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’” #Packers CB Jaire Alexander says he enjoys playing against Bears because it’s a “good game” when they meet. Of course, lopsided nature of this rivalry doesn’t hurt.“It’s fun. It’s exciting,” Alexander says. “I always say, ‘Things could be a lot worse. I could be a Bears fan.’”

NFL fans were quick to notice the irony in Alexander's sentiments, given how awful the team looked last week. They had a hilarious reaction to the news.

The latest installment of the Bears-Packers heated rivalry, and the chance for one team to finally get a win, begins tonight at about 8:30.

Who's going to win on Sunday Night Football, the Bears or the Packers?

Despite the loss to the Vikings last week, Green Bay is still the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North. OddsChecker shows most betting sites still have Green Bay as the favorite, though it's not unanimous.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

The Bears, on the other hand, do not have as much of a chance, according to Vegas. Many sites predict that they will finish in last place, much the opposite of where they are now. Even the Detroit Lions have slightly better odds of winning the NFC North.

A 2-0 start would dramatically improve their odds though. In the same way, a 0-2 start would seriously put a dampner on Green Bay's season. Not a single team that started 0-2 last season made the playoffs. It's a hole that many don't ever climb out of.

Right now, Green Bay is the heavy favorite. They are currently 10 point favorites, which is a hefty margin in the world of sports betting. Despite being worlds apart last week, the odds are that Green Bay will reverse their fortunes with ease this week.

Allen Lazard should return to the offense and it's nigh on impossible to look as bad as they did last week. So the Bears will have their work cut out for them in an effort to remain undefeated.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far