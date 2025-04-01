NFL fans react to Robert Kraft inducting Bill Parcells into Patriots Hall of Fame

Robert Kraft is finally welcoming Bill Parcells into the Patriots Hall of Fame, but some fans can’t ignore the timing. More than a year after parting ways with Bill Belichick (Jan. 11, 2024), on Tuesday, Kraft announced that Parcells would be inducted as a contributor, ending years of debate over his place in team history.

While Parcells helped turn the New England Patriots around in the ’90s, his abrupt exit after Super Bowl XXXI left a lasting sting. Kraft acknowledged Parcells’ impact, saying he “brought instant credibility” to the franchise and led them to their first two home playoff wins.

However, not all fans on social media were sold on the move.

"Yes. Well, Kraft's mistake was keeping the holdover GM who was incompatible with Parcells, and not very good. Bill wanted to draft his own players, and left for the Jets. Is Kraft making the same mistake with Vrabel?" A fan tweeted.

Some were more appreciative, thanking Parcells for laying the foundation for New England’s dynasty years. Others saw it as a history lesson, pointing out that Kraft’s early missteps in handling front-office dynamics led to Parcells’ exit. They questioned if he was making the same mistake with Vrabel.

“Congrats Parcells. You were part of the beginning of the success we as fans have experienced over the last two decades. Thank you,” one fan tweeted.

“As a 31 year STH and Pats fan since the 1970’s, I Totally agree with Mr. Kraft (a class act),” another tweeted.

“Yes. Well, Kraft's mistake was keeping the holdover GM who was incompatible with Parcells, and not very good. Bill wanted to draft his own players, and left for the Jets,” a third tweeted.

Robert Kraft sets clear expectations for Patriots' 2025 season

After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, Robert Kraft isn’t settling for another rebuild. The Patriots owner clarified, “If we make the playoffs,” that’s the standard for success in 2025.

It’s a bold demand for a franchise that has cycled through three head coaches and failed to win a playoff game since Tom Brady left. But Kraft isn’t interested in excuses. He called the last two seasons the “worst two years” of his ownership and is banking on a turnaround under new coach Mike Vrabel.

New England has reshaped its roster with aggressive moves. A big-money free agency spree bolstered the defense, and Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs now pairs with rookie QB Drake Maye. But the upcoming draft remains crucial.

"I hope that we’re never drafting fourth again," Kraft said. "But today, it’s a good opportunity. In the end, if you want to build a team that is going to win and sustain winning, you have to have good drafts. And unfortunately, over the last few years, we have not done a good job in that area.

The Patriots have spent five years searching for post-Brady success. Now, Kraft expects results. The clock is ticking, and Vrabel knows it.

