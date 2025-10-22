Walter Nolen’s GF Tyler Nelson lovingly calls Arizona DE her “chaperon” as she turns heads in all-black cut-out dress [PHOTO]

Walter Nolen’s girlfriend Tyler Nelson shared a post on Tuesday alongside the Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive end. She shared a carousel of photos of a night out with Nolen.In the caption, she jokingly referred to Nolen as her 'chaperone' along with a red heart emoji.&quot;lol he’s my chaperone ❤️&quot; Tyler Nelson captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photos, Tyler Nelson showed off her outfit for the evening which was a black cutout dress. Tyler Nelson showed off her all black cutout dress. (Photos via Tyler Nelson's Instagram post)In the photos, Nolen can be seen walking behind Nelson as if he were actually her chaperone. The Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive end is currently on the &quot;Physically Unable to Perform&quot; or PUP list, as he suffered a calf injury this past summer. Walter Nolen and girlfriend Tyler Nelson enjoyed shopping dayTyler Nelson and Walter Nolen recently enjoyed a day of quality time spent together while shopping. Nelson shared a video of their day which included a stop at the Louis Vuitton store. The couple enjoyed glasses of champagne and sushi during their shopping outing and Nolen can be seen carrying bags from the luxury designer after they left the store. Tyler Nelson shared her love for days shopping.&quot;Shopping Days&gt;&gt; 😘&quot; Tyler Nelson View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn September 2024, Walter Nolen and girlfriend Tyler Nelson went public with their relationship on Instagram. Nelson showed her support for the former Ole Miss defensive end during his final collegiate season with the Rebels in 2024. Prior to his stint with Ole Miss, Nolen spent two seasons with the Texas A&amp;M Aggies. In 13 games last season with the Rebels, he had 48 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, two fumble returns and three passes defended. In April, Nolen was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th overall draft pick. The Arizona Cardinals' defensive end injured his calf at the team training facility just before training camp began. He has yet to make his NFL debut as he continues to rehabilitate the injury. He has begun practicing with the team recently which could indicate that his return to the field will be soon.