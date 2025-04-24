Walter Nolen's GF Tyler Nelson teases DT's landing spot by showing off draft merch ahead of mega event

While Walter Nolen prepared for the 2025 NFL draft, his girlfriend, Tyler Nelson, teased fans with the defensive tackle's potential landing spots.

Nelson shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing the NBA playoffs game between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic. On the shelf under the TV, Nelson showcased her collection of caps from different NFL teams.

Interestingly, there were only 14 caps visible in the picture: Commanders, Colts, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Bengals, Bills, Chargers, Falcons, Rams and Texans.

Walter Nolen's GF Tyler Nelson teases DT's landing spot (Image Credit: Nelson/IG)

In another Instagram story, Nelson shared a photo in which she and Nolen can be spotted wearing similar socks, which featured logos of different NFL teams.

"Twas the night before," Nelson captioned the IG story.

Nolen started his college football career with Texas A&M, where he played two seasons. He later transferred to Ole Miss to play his final collegiate season with the Rebels.

Walter Nolen had a pre-draft meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles

Last week, NFL analyst Adam Caplan revealed during his "Inside the Birds" podcast that Walter Nolen had visited the Philadelphia Eagles for a private meeting.

The headlines were further supported by draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, saying Nolen is most likely to be drafted by the Eagles before quarterback Jaxon Dart.

“I think it's going to be interesting between Nolen and Dart," Jeremiah said on Saturday, per Sports Illustrated. "I would lean towards Nolen being the first one to go. He's probably the twitchiest D-tackle in this draft. So if you are looking for a pass rusher three technique, he's the one that I think you're going to get fired up on."

Interestingly, there has been a viral report that claimed that the Eagles would be trading up Milton Williams with the Rams in the first round, to draft Nolen as his replacement. With the 2025 NFL draft almost underway, let's see what the future brings for Nolen.

