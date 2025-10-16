Wan’Dale Robinson's GF Alyna Wampler drops romantic 5-word reaction to sharing a kiss with Giants WR on sidelines

Wan’Dale Robinson's girlfriend, Alyna Wampler, shared a romantic moment with him on the sidelines after the New York Giants’ win in Week 6. The Giants played the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and won their second game of the season.Robinson’s girlfriend attended the game to cheer for him and shared pictures featuring a glimpse of her outing in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, she reshared the post on her Instagram story with a five-word caption for her beau. She shared a snap of her kissing the Giants' wide receiver on the sidelines.“Me &amp; my favorite person,” Wampler captioned her story.Wan’Dale Robinson's GF Alyna Wampler drops romantic reaction to sharing a kiss with Giants WR on sidelines/@alyna.wamplerAlyna Wampler wore a custom-made outfit for the game day. She sported a blue denim jacket with the name of her beau in red printed on its back. She wore a white top shirt layered with a jacket, black pants to complete her look.Alyna had attended the Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys in a stylish blue t-shirt with the &quot;NFL&quot; and the jersey number of Wan’Dale Robinson printed on it.She paired it with white skinny jeans and knee-length white boots and also wore a pendant with the number “17” on it. However, the Giants lost the game 40-37.Wan’Dale Robinson's girlfriend Alyna shares glimpses of her outing with friendsIn an Instagram post on Oct. 6, Wan’Dale Robinson's girlfriend, Alyna Wampler, posted a few pictures of her offseason outing. She visited a pumpkin patch with her friends and started the post with a caption:&quot;it's fall y'all&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWampler sported blue shorts and paired them with a brown top. She is enjoying the NFL season, cheering for her beau, and also attended the Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.For the outing, she wore an all-black outfit, including a black top and a matching jacket paired with a black purse. Her crop top had the number “17” printed on it.However, the Giants lost their game against the Chiefs 22-9. They started the season against the Washington Commanders 21-6. They lost their first three consecutive games but then won against the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 and then lost against the New Orleans Saints 26-14 before defeating the Eagles in their last week’s outing.