Wan'Dale Robinson Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Giants WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is looking to make a leap in his fourth NFL season this year.

He was the team's second-round pick in 2022 out of Kentucky. Since entering the league, Robinson has recorded 182 receptions for 1,506 yards and five touchdowns.

His targets, receptions and receiving yards have increased each year. If that continues this season, Robinson could be a solid Fantasy Fotball option in the flex or as a WR2 or WR3.

Should you add Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 2 waiver wire?

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Wan'Dale Robinson's performance in the season opener against the Commanders provided a positive look that he could be the team's legitimate WR2 this season.

Robinson led the team in receptions (6), second in receiving yards (66) and had the second most targets (8). Only Malik Nabers had more yards and targets than him.

With no other Giants pass catcher recording more than two receptions or targetted more than five times, Robinson could see another week with high targets. New York will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Robinson isn't a home run wide recevier, so he won't always put up huge numbers or break free for big plays. He is just averaging just 8.3 yards per reception in his career, and shouldn't be a must get or priority add on the waiver wire.

Wan'Dale Robinson fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

New York Giants v Buffalo Bills - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Wan'Dale Robinson's numbers have increased each year he's been in the NFL. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, those numbers are expected to increase.

However, one stat that's hurt Robinson's fantasy value is his yards per catch average. That includes his Week 1 performance as he failed to average 10 yards or more per catch. It will continue to hurt his yardage if he can't find ways to extend plays or become more of a deep threat.

Fantasypros has Robinson finishing the season as the 67th-80th best wide receiver in fantasy, and viewed more as a WR3 than a WR2.

Until Robinson shows that he can make big, long plays, he likely won't be on fantasy managers' minds when looking for receivers to add.

