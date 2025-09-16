Wan'Dale Robinson Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Giants WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is looking to emerge as the team's WR2 behind Malik Nabers.

Robinson has been one of the more productive receivers and pass catchers for the Giants over the last few seasons. He's had at least 60 receptions and 525+ yards in each of the last two campaigns. Through two games this year, Robinson has been one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets.

With the Giants facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, is Robinson a must add in Fantasy Football for Week 3?

Should you add Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 3 waiver wire?

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Wan'Dale Robinson was selected by the Giants at No. 43 in 2022. Now in his fourth season in the NFL, he could have a breakout year.

Robinson has 14 receptions for 197 yards and one receiving touchdown through the first two matchups. He's had at least five catches and at least 55 receiving yards in each game. Robinson had a breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys, recording eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

He is sixth in receiving yards and tied for seventh in receptions across the league. If Robinson is available in your fantasy league, you should pick him up. He has a good chance of becoming the Giants' No. 2 pass catcher this season.

Wan'Dale Robinson fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants - Source: Getty

Wan'Dale Robinson's previous career high for receiving yards came his rookie year in 2022, when he recorded 100 yards in one game. In just the second matchup this season, and the second game with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, he shattered it by 42 yards.

Sunday's overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys was Robinson's second career 100-yard game, and he matched his career for deep ball catches with three.

It's tough to project how Robinson will perform in the next few weeks, but he is one of the most trending players on waiver wires. Robinson has had 78 and 140 targets, and 60 and 93 receptions in the past two seasons. He's only averaged eight yards a catch over that span; however, he has already nearly doubled that this campaign.

