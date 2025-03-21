“Wanted to surround myself with winners” - Mac Jones gets 100% real on signing with 49ers in free agency

Mac Jones was one of the more quiet free agent quarterbacks this offseason and he decided to sign a two-year, $7 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Jones decided to learn behind Brock Purdy and use this contract to learn as he is still only 26 years old.

Ad

He sat down with 49ers.com's Briana McDonald to talk about the transition to the San Francisco 49ers and revealed why he landed with them this offseason.

"Obviously, this was a spot I felt comfortable. I feel like there's a lot of good people here, a lot of winners here. So really, just wanted to surround myself with winners. It's a proven system. I know Brock personally, and he's done a great job and played really good football in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I've been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff, and just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously, Kyle and his resume speaks for itself. He's done a great job in the NFL, and he always produces each year, and that's something that I want to be around." h/t 49ers Web Zone

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Mac Jones played in 10 games (seven starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and completed 171-of-262 (65.3%) of his passes for 1,672 yards with eight passing touchdowns to eight interceptions. Now sitting behind Brock Purdy in San Francisco can be a great chance for him to learn with coach Kyle Shanahan helping him reach that next level as a player.

Adam Schefter likes Mac Jones in San Francisco

NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke about Jones' move to the 49ers on a recent episode of his podcast and praised his decision to sit behind Brock Purdy.

Ad

"Mac Jones, in my mind, did a very smart thing. He put himself in a position to shine this year, to learn another offense, to be around coaches, so that when he becomes a free agent again, he should be even more valuable, and that much more seasoned... Look what the 49ers helped do for Sam Darnold." h/t Mass Live

It will be interesting to see if Mac Jones can take a Sam Darnold-like career arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.