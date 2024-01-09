"Wanted Travis Kelce to pull a Will Smith" - Taylor Swift's fans fume as Golden Globes host Jo Koy takes aim at NFL obsession

Travis Kelce did not play in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but still managed to be a prime topic later that night. Why?

Hosting the recently-concluded Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy joked:

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

That was seen as a thinly veiled reference to the tight end's widely-covered relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, which their fans did not take very well:

Why did Travis Kelce sit out Week 18 despite being close to ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season?

As Week 18 approached, the Chiefs made a tactical decision of resting Patrick Mahomes, allowing him to refocus on the playoffs. But for Travis Kelce, there was still one goal to achieve: 1,000 receiving yards.

So it came as a surprise when he was seen on the bench, as the defending Super Bowl champions eked out a 13-12 victory at SoFi Stadium via a late field goal by Harrison Butker. When asked why, head coach Andy Reid said (via Sports Illustrated):

“He is a humble, humble guy.”

In the nine-time Pro Bowler's absence, Blake Bell had just one three-yard catch. The game's only touchdown came off an Easton Stick fumble that Mike Edwards returned 97 yards.

Could Travis Kelce and elder brother Jason meet in Super Bowl again? Mother Donna responds

With both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs again, some are wondering whether Travis and Jason Kelce will be facing each other again in the Super Bowl. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, their mother Donna said:

"No, I think to get back to the Super Bowl is tough enough as it is. But I really think that this year has been difficult and the teams ... there's a lot of parity. So, we'll see what happens."

For that to happen, the Chiefs must first turn back former wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead on Saturday (streaming exclusively on Peacock). The Eagles, meanwhile, visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday (airing on ESPN and ABC).