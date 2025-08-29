"Wants to be Overshown so bad": NFL fans react as Micah Parsons finds himself in jersey number predicament

Micah Parsons is set to start a new era in his career after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers. The four-year linebacker/defensive end was shipped to Lambeau Field on Thursday after requesting a trade from the Cowboys on Aug. 1.

Parsons has seemingly settled in in Green Bay, but he still needed to answer one question before putting his new jersey on. The 26-year-old pass rusher took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans which number he should wear with the Packers.

"Should I go 0 or 1!" Parsons wrote on Friday.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Should I go 0 or 1!

Many fans reacted to Parsons' questions, with some finding a way to troll and criticize the four-time Pro Bowler.

"bro wants to be Overshown so bad," one fan said.

JOVAN @lirixgg bro wants to be Overshown so bad

"0 because that’s how many sacks you had the last time you played the Bears," another fan said.

Caleb Williams Fan Club @CalebFC18 0 because that’s how many sacks you had the last time you played the Bears

"0….. your now dead to Cowboy nation. Hope the money was worth it…" another fan added.

Big Foot @Bigfoot0713 0….. your now dead to Cowboy nation. Hope the money was worth it…

Others encouraged Micah Parsons to leave his mark by wearing a number nobody used before (#0) while criticizing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for letting their star defensive player go.

"No player other than Curly Lambeau has worn #1 for the Packers. Nobody in team history has worn #0. So my vote is for #0. Make your own mark," one fan said.

"Zero, to honor the amount of brain cells jerry has left for letting you go," another fan wrote.

"1 is unofficially retired for Curly Lambeau, so 0. Go get that Lombardi!" another fan said.

Cam Newton skeptical of the Packers being better than Lions after Micah Parsons trade

While many people around the NFL consider that landing Micah Parsons put the Green Bay Packers in the conversation for a Super Bowl, former MVP Cam Newton isn't convinced they are even better than the Detroit Lions, the defending NFC North division champions.

During Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Newton shut down all the hype surrounding this move.

"I don't think they are even the best team in their division," Newton said. "They are not better than Detroit, even after this Micah Parsons' pick and you can't say with a straight face that they are."

Newton noted that the Packers' youth makes them an exciting team, but they are more likely to reach their potential in the next three years than this season. Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million deal, so he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

