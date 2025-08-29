"Green Bay is not even a true threat": Cam Newton shuts down Packers' Super Bowl hype after Micah Parsons trade

The Green Bay Packers acquired four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. They sent defensive end Kenny Clark and two first-round picks in exchange for the edge rusher. The franchise handed the 26-year-old a four-year, $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-QB in the league.While many believe that Parsons' arrival will make the Packers a strong contender for the Vince Lombardi trophy, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't buying the hype. During Friday's episode of &quot;First Take,&quot; the 2011 first-round pick dropped his honest opinion about the Packers' situation following the blockbuster trade.&quot;I don't think they are even the best team in their division,&quot; Newton said. &quot;They are not better than Detroit, even after this Micah Parsons' pick and you can't say with a straight face that they are.&quot;Are the Green Bay Packers the youngest team or one of the youngest teams in the NFL? Absolutely. Is Micah Parsons still a young player? Absolutely. These are things you can grow and build upon. But when you are saying they are instant Super Bowl contenders, no, not so fast. Within the next three years? Absolutely.&quot;Newton added that the Packers have combinations to try with young players and young talent. They can go out and experiment in whatever they feel like, but they still have to perform. The 36-year-old went on to share his verdict about Green Bay after the massive move.&quot;I'm not looking at Green Bay as a threat to Philly when Green Bay is not even a true threat or they have to go through Detroit to be a threat to Philly,&quot; Newton said.The Packers have a defensive centerpiece to Jordan Love on the other side of the ball. Parsons will join Roshan Gary to elevate Green Bay's pass rush.Micah Parsons' emotional note to Cowboys fans after getting traded to the PackersMicah Parsons penned down a heartfelt note to the Cowboys fan for supporting and loving him during his time in Dallas.“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” he wrote, calling it “a sad day, but not a bitter one.” He said wearing the star was “the honor of my life.”The Cowboys might have added significant draft capital, but they have lost their defensive anchor. Jerry Jones has not ruled out flipping the first-round picks for another superstar. Micah Parsons will return to Dallas to face his former franchise in the Week 4 clash.