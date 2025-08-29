Watch: Micah Parsons jumps around his house in excitement with mom after getting traded to Green Bay

Micah Parsons' standoff with the Dallas Cowboys ended on Thursday. The defensive end was traded to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. Parsons agreed to a four-year $188 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.The four-time Pro Bowler's wholesome reaction to the deal went viral. In a clip shared by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Parsons jumped around in joy while vibing to loud music. He also completed a lap around the house, jumped over a toy vehicle and roared in excitement.&quot;Micah Parsons reacts to becoming a Packer 🔥 We haven't seen him this happy in years...&quot; Kleiman tweeted.Parsons shared an emotional moment with his mother after inking the deal with the Packers. He announced via his Instagram account that he is retiring her.&quot;THAT MOMENT WHEN YOUR MOMMA NEVER GOT TO WORK AGAIN! GOD YOU ARE AMAZING!&quot; Parsons wrote.Micah Parons via Instagram (image credit: instagram/micahparsons11)In his farewell note to Dallas, Parsons highlighted that he didn't want this chapter to end, but he did'nt have control over many things. He called it a sad day but not a bitter one. Parsons expressed gratitude to the fans and added that wearing the star was the honor of his life.A lot of drama was involved between Parsons and the Cowboys before the deal went through. He did not participate in any practice session or walk-through and requested a trade on Aug. 1.Also read - Packers defense fantasy football: Where does Green Bay rank after Micah Parsons trade&quot;Jerry Jones makes a bold statement following Micah Parsons' tradeDallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones dropped an 11-minute monologue after Micah Parsons' deal was finalized. He believes the franchise will be better without the star defensive edge on the roster.&quot;This gives us a better chance to be a better team than we have been the last several years while Micah has been here,&quot; Jones said. &quot;We can win more games without him than we would have, had we gone the other route and signed Micah.&quot;Jones is glad that his team acquired Kenny Clark and believes the three-time Pro Bowler is an excellent addition at a concerning position. He also mentioned that the Cowboys are open to flipping the draft capital to land another superstar.Parsons and the Packers will face the Cowboys on Sept. 28 at AT&amp;T Stadium.