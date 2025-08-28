  • home icon
  "Not everything was in my control": Micah Parsons pens emotional farewell to Cowboys as $188M Packers trade becomes reality 

"Not everything was in my control": Micah Parsons pens emotional farewell to Cowboys as $188M Packers trade becomes reality 

By Prasen
Modified Aug 28, 2025 23:54 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons' saga with the Dallas Cowboys finally reached a shocking conclusion on Thursday. It ends with the All-Pro pass rusher heading north as the Cowboys agreed to trade Parsons to the Green Bay in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The football world didn't see this coming, as everyone thought Jerry Jones would find a way to keep one of the best defenders in the league. Parsons has agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension with Green Bay, including $120 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

His arrival will give the Packers an instant defensive centerpiece to pair with Jordan Love on the other side of the ball. However, for Cowboys Nation, the day was about heartbreak more than headlines. Just after news of the trade broke, Parsons shared an emotional farewell on social media.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” he wrote, calling it “a sad day, but not a bitter one.” He thanked fans for embracing him from the start, saying wearing the star was “the honor of my life.”

Now, the Cowboys face a future without their defensive anchor, while the Packers add a generational talent to a defense hungry for dominance.

Micah Parsons trade termed "Luka 2.0"

Cowboys shook up the NFL world by trading their superstar linebacker to the Green Bay Packers in what some are calling “Luka 2.0.” The deal comes after months of tense contract disputes and personal jabs, as Micah Parsons lands a record-breaking four-year, $188 million contract in Green Bay.

The move mirrors the Dallas Mavericks’ decision earlier this year to send Luka Dončić to the Lakers. One NFC North staffer blasted Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for letting ego dictate the move.

“Luka trade 2.0. In-conference is crazy. Shows how much Jerry's ego was involved,” he said. "Those first-round picks aren't worth much because Green Bay should be a playoff contender the next few years. You don't trade a generational player, especially one who's not a criminal and has no off-field issues. It's malpractice."
Parsons’ résumé speaks for itself. He boasts 52.5 sacks in just 63 games, four Pro Bowl selections, and two First-team All-Pro honors. He also joins Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players to record at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

