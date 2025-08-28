  • home icon
  CeeDee Lamb sheds a tear as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188M blockbuster deal

CeeDee Lamb sheds a tear as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188M blockbuster deal

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 28, 2025 21:48 GMT
CeeDee Lamb sheds a tear as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188M blockbuster deal
CeeDee Lamb sheds a tear as Micah Parsons gets traded to Packers in $188M blockbuster deal

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn't waste time reacting to Micah Parsons' blockbuster trade. The four-time Pro Bowler is headed to Green Bay to join the Packers.

Additionally, he will sign a four-year, $188 million extension, with $136 million guaranteed, insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Five months after Jerry Jones unexpectedly approached him to discuss a deal, which Parsons wasn't ready to discuss without his agent, the player is getting paid and will join an intriguing project in Lambeau Field.

The Packers will send two first-round picks to the Cowboys in exchange for the Penn State product.

Now, former teammate Lamb reacted to the news on his Instagram story. The wide receiver reshared Bleacher Report's edit showing Micah Parsons wearing a Packers uniform. He only added an emoji face shedding a tear to sum up how he's feeling about this news.

Credit: IG/cee2x___c
Credit: IG/cee2x___c

The pair spent four seasons together, trying to help the Dallas Cowboys contend on their respective sides of the ball. Parsons will now clash with Lamb on the field on a team that needed a pass rusher of his caliber to reach the next level.

Parsons played 63 games with "The Lone Star," recording 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four fumbles recovered for 36 yards.

CeeDee Lamb supported Micah Parsons during contract standoff

CeeDee Lamb never hid his support for Micah Parsons, especially after the pass rusher requested a trade on Friday, Aug. 1. After growing frustrated over the lack of progress regarding his contract extension, Parsons decided to play a different card. Lamb took to X to send a message to the team's ownership for dragging the situation unnecessarily.

"Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular 😒," he tweeted.
A week later, the wideout shared his thoughts with reporters, demonstrating that he wasn't pleased with this situation.

“I feel like he’s (Parsons) gonna be here,” Lamb told John Machota of The Athletic. "Reaction was crazy. A little disappointed (in the process). But it is what it is. You gotta do what you gotta do and he’s gotta do what’s best for him and his family.”

After a four-year relationship, the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are heading their separate ways, but just like Lamb, many are unhappy about the way the team handled this situation.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Edited by Orlando Silva
