Warriors star Draymond Green gets honest about NFL conducting snow games

A former four-time NBA champion is calling on the NFL to eliminate snow games.

On Wednesday, Draymond Green appeared on his weekly Instagram show, “Why is Draymond Green talking about football?” with Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, to explain why he hates to see big games played in chilly climates like Buffalo and Kansas City.

"It just does not allow the skill to be the skill. We want to see the skill. Put them domes up," the Golden State Warriors defensive star said.

Schultz argued that playing in snowy conditions is part of football, but the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year refuted this argument.

"We just want to see good football, man. Guess what? Lamar (Jackson) would have had a much better chance of beating the Chiefs," Green added.

Each of the last 15 AFC Championship Games has been played outdoors in January in cold conditions. Since 2018, six of the previous seven have been held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. On the NFC side, two of the last three title games were held outdoors in Philadelphia.

The season’s biggest game, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, will take place on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

A look at Super Bowl sites

the Caesars Superdome, the site of Super Bowl 2025 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. (Credits: IMAGN)

While we’ve seen plenty of playoff games played in snowy and blistery conditions, such as in Philly, Buffalo, and Kansas City, Green will be happy to know that the Super Bowl is usually played indoors or in warm climates.

Nevada, California, Florida, and Texas have recently hosted the big game because the conditions are sunny, and wind and slick field conditions are rarely a factor. Minnesota was arguably the last place to host the Super Bowl in a traditionally cold city. That said, the Vikings play in a dome at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The last truly cold Super Bowl occurred in Feb. 2014 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when the Seattle Seahawks clobbered Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 43-8. At kick-off, the conditions on that day were 49 degrees. That was the third coldest Super Bowl showdown in terms of conditions at kick-off time per NBC.

Interestingly, the two coldest Super Bowls at kick-off time in the big game were in The Big Easy, the site of Sunday’s game. At kick-off, Tulane Stadium hosted Super Bowl VI and IX, with the conditions being 39 and 46 degrees, respectively. That stadium has since been demolished.

The difference is that it was an outdoor venue, whereas the Superdome is indoor.

