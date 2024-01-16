Was Brad Allen present at Steelers sideline? Controversial referee goes viral during Bills playoff game

Referee Brad Allen gained notoriety among football fans, especially those who support the Detroit Lions. He was the lead official during the Lions’ Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Controversy ensued after he called an illegal touch penalty on offensive lineman Taylor Decker after the latter allegedly did not report as an eligible receiver.

Conversely, video evidence alludes that Decker might have reported to a game official. As a result, the Lions lost the game, and Allen maintained that Decker didn’t report as eligible. Meanwhile, that missed call had Allen and his crew downgraded for the NFL playoffs.

However, some football fans suggest that Allen was on the sidelines during the Wild Card Round game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL has yet to validate that if it was indeed Allen.

Was Brad Allen present during the Bills-Steelers game?

Carl Cheffers was assigned to referee the Wild Card Round showdown in Buffalo. Officiating the game with him were umpire Brandon Cruse, down judge Mike Carr, line judge Tom Eaton and field judge Jabir Walker.

Side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Jonah Monroe, replay official Kevin Brown, and replay assistant Gerald Frye are also assigned to this game. While Brad Allen isn’t officiating in the game, football fans insist that he was stationed at the Pittsburgh Steelers sideline.

Here are some tweets insisting that the controversial referee was on the sideline.

Despite these claims, Brad Allen’s presence during the Buffalo-Pittsburgh game couldn’t be verified unless the National Football League confirms his attendance.

Whether it was Allen or not, the NFL assigns extra referees during games. They are typically assigned to future games and could officiate the ongoing one if needed, especially if an untoward incident happens to any game official.

Brad Allen and crew had missed another consequential call before the Cowboys-Lions game

Aside from the questionable Week 17 sequence, Brad Allen and his officiating crew were also involved in a non-call during the Week 13 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.

With the Chiefs down eight points with less than a minute left in regulation, Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, Allen ruled it incomplete even if Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine might have committed pass interference.

Expand Tweet

If they had flagged that evident penalty, the Chiefs’ drive would have continued inside the Packers’ 10-yard line, potentially changing the game’s complexion. A win over Green Bay would have allowed Kansas City to get a higher playoff seeding.

Allen joined the NFL as a referee in 2014, replacing retired game official Mike Carey. It’s the first time since 1962 that an officiating member was assigned as a referee in his first year with the league.