Was Kyle Shanahan drunk during Super Bowl 2024 opening night? Fans go wild over 49ers HC's viral interview

Kyle Shanahan has an opportunity to avenge his Super Bowl 54 loss to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Doing so will give the San Francisco 49ers its sixth Super Bowl title and first since 1994. But before the big game, fans noticed Shanahan might have enjoyed Las Vegas too far.

Football followers pointed out that Shanahan’s voice is slurred, suggesting he consumed some alcoholic beverages before talking to the media.

Speaking with NFL Network’s Michael Robinson during Super Bowl opening night, the seven-year head coach recalled his conversation with 49ers chief executive officer Jed York about Brock Purdy.

In summary, Mike Shanahan praised Purdy as their best quarterback, even with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on their roster. However, a football fan commented on his delivery, saying:

“He’s hammered!”

Another follower said:

“That dude is wound tight. This might be a good thing.”

Here are other reactions to Kyle Shanahan looking tipsy before facing the media.

Commenters pointed out that Super Bowl 58 is six days away. While Kyle Shanahan might have drunk some beers, he and the 49ers think tank didn’t come to Las Vegas without a game plan against the Kansas City Chiefs. Letting himself loose before the big game might help him shake off the pressure as a slight favorite to win.

Will Super Bowl 58 be another come-from-behind victory for Kyle Shanahan?

The 49ers had rough starts during their first two playoff games this season, far from the dominant team that locked the top seed in the National Football Conference.

They took the lead from the Green Bay Packers in the final minute of their Divisional Round matchup, courtesy of a Christian McCaffrey touchdown run. A week later, they looked lethargic after a 24-7 halftime deficit against the Detroit Lions.

Kyle Shanahan and the Niners flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the Lions 27-7 to become the NFC’s representative in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Sportsbooks have them at minus-two on the point spread, projecting a close match between them. In that case, will the 49ers hoist the Lombardi Trophy after overhauling Kansas City’s lead? That would be the perfect way to win the Super Bowl because that’s how the Chiefs defeated them four years ago.

The Niners had a ten-point lead with a shade over six minutes left in regulation. However, Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass to trim the distance to three. Two rushing touchdowns from Damien Williams gave the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.