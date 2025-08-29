  • home icon
  "Was his mom jealous again": NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' interview with newlywed Taylor Rooks goes viral

"Was his mom jealous again": NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' interview with newlywed Taylor Rooks goes viral

By Arnold
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:24 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' interview with newlywed Taylor Rooks goes viral - Source: Imagn

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sat down to interview with NFL reporter Taylor Rooks ahead of the 2025 season. During the interview, Rooks questioned Daniels about the upcoming season, as well as Terry McLaurin's extension with the Commanders.

When fans caught a glimpse of Rooks' interview with Daniels, they shared some hilarious reactions around the QB's protective mother, Regina.

"Was his mom jealous again," one tweeted.

"Mom hitting the sled after this one," another added.
"His mom about to punch the wall," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Funny cause he dont even look terrys way," one wrote.
"Momma keep doing ur thing - we don’t want another tyreek hill , Travis Hunter etc happening to JD5," a fan commented.
"Did his mommy approve this interview," a user tweeted.

Daniels' mother, Regina, is also his agent. She has been by his side and supported the QB throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Rooks had an important offseason, in which she married her partner, Shane Fowler. Rooks is expected to be on the sidelines for reporting duties when the NFL season begins.

Jayden Daniels and Commanders will open 2025 regular season vs. Giants

NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will open their 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Daniels had a stellar rookie season in 2024. The QB recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and six rushing TDs in the regular season, leading Washington to a 12-5 record and into the playoffs. He also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In the postseason, Daniels led the Commanders to wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. However, Washington lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

