"Was his mom jealous again": NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' interview with newlywed Taylor Rooks goes viral

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sat down to interview with NFL reporter Taylor Rooks ahead of the 2025 season. During the interview, Rooks questioned Daniels about the upcoming season, as well as Terry McLaurin's extension with the Commanders.When fans caught a glimpse of Rooks' interview with Daniels, they shared some hilarious reactions around the QB's protective mother, Regina.&quot;Was his mom jealous again,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Mom hitting the sled after this one,&quot; another added.&quot;His mom about to punch the wall,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Funny cause he dont even look terrys way,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Momma keep doing ur thing - we don't want another tyreek hill , Travis Hunter etc happening to JD5,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Did his mommy approve this interview,&quot; a user tweeted.Daniels' mother, Regina, is also his agent. She has been by his side and supported the QB throughout his career.Meanwhile, Rooks had an important offseason, in which she married her partner, Shane Fowler. Rooks is expected to be on the sidelines for reporting duties when the NFL season begins.Jayden Daniels and Commanders will open 2025 regular season vs. GiantsNFL: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: ImagnJayden Daniels and the Commanders will open their 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.Daniels had a stellar rookie season in 2024. The QB recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and six rushing TDs in the regular season, leading Washington to a 12-5 record and into the playoffs. He also won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.In the postseason, Daniels led the Commanders to wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. However, Washington lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.