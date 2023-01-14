Was Ricky Jerret's Ballers character based on Odell Beckham Jr?

Ballers, starring Dwayne Johnson, is one of HBO's most popular shows. Based on the life of an ex-NFL player, Ballers remains an iconic series focusing on sports and the ever-present drama around it. Naturally, there has to be some inspiration from real-life NFL players for characters.

Ricky Jerret, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, was one of Ballers' most lovable characters. He plays the son of a former NFL player who attended the University of Southern California on the show. Jerrett was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went on to play for the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins.

Given his game and role in Ballers, certain parallels to actual players are to be expected. Fans mistakenly identified Jerret as Odell Beckham Jr., as played by John David Washington.

The resemblance in their faces did not go unnoticed, and they were frequently compared on social media.

Cam @LaFontaineCam OBJ is literally Ricky Jerret OBJ is literally Ricky Jerret

Nate @nated33 OBJ reminds me of Ricky Jerret from Ballers OBJ reminds me of Ricky Jerret from Ballers

However, according to a CBS News article, Jerret might be based on a completely different player.

Apparently, Jerret is similar to former San Francisco 49ers WR Terrell Owens. As per the article, Owens is a good example of people overlooking talent due to their off-field 'antics'.

In the show, Jerret's partying ends up on the front page, and his good heart and game get lost amidst all the noise. Owens, on his end, suffered due to the controversies surrounding him. It also affected his chances of being in the Hall of Fame.

Odell Beckham Jr. starred in a few cameos on Ballers

While he may not have inspired a character, OBJ certainly made his presence known on the show with a few cameos on his own.

He once appeared in 2019, where he was playing himself at a party hosted by Sports X. In another episode, he had agreed to a partnership.

Who was Dwayne Johnson's Ballers character based on?

While Odell Beckham Jr. might not have been the inspiration for Jerret, Johnson was also playing a role he never had before.

The Rock played Spencer Strasmore, an ex-NFL player who later became an agent. Strasmore used his connections to get clients and ended up promoting financial security.

The 2014 ESPYS - Arrivals

As per CBS, Strasmore was inspired by Chafie Fields, a former player, and current agent. Fields also played in college, but eventually switched gears to find clients for himself.

So far, he has represented players like LaRon Landry and Amari Cooper.

Poll : 0 votes