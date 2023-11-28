Was Travis Kelce wearing a strip club t-shirt? Chiefs TE rejigged wardrobe for Chiefs-Raiders

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon. During the game, he became the fastest tight end to record 11,000 receiving yards. He is also the only player in Kansas City Chiefs history to have 11,000 yards.

While fans were talking about his record-breaking performance, his post-game clothing was also on many peope's minds. Kelce is known for wearing unforgettable outfits, but the t-shirt he paired with his matching jacket and pants was from a local Las Vegas business.

The black t-shirt said "Crazy Horse Las Vegas" which happens to be a popular strip club in Sin City. The club didn't waste any time in using the tight end's choice of clothing as a plug either and posted a photo of him after the game on their Instagram stories.

It's unknown whether the Kansas City Chiefs tight end visited the club while he was in town or perhaps has visited in the past.

The shirt Travis Kelce wore to 'Eras' tour increased designer's business

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended the second concert of Taylor Swift's Argentina stop on "The Eras" tour during his bye week. After the concert, the singer was seen running towards the tight end backstage where the two embraced and kissed.

As the video went viral, the colorful silk shirt Kelce was wearing caused a stir. Designer Logan Horne told ABC news that traffic to his website increased 3000% since the video made its way around social media.

The designer's shirts sell for about $3,000 each and are one-of-a-kind. Fans who are looking to purchase the shirt Travis Kelce was wearing to Taylor Swift's concert are out of luck.

“From the second I saw the video, I knew it was mine. The fact that it was their first kiss on camera and the shirt happened to be covered with hearts on the back was pretty cool. I saw a video of him getting off of the team jet in Jacksonville wearing my shirt and my jaw just hit the floor. People keep asking me, well did you sell out? I sold out when he bought it because there’s only one. My website traffic is through the roof.”

Horne also told ABC News that Travis Kelce began following him on Instagram a few months ago. He then saw the tight end wear one of his custom shirts while arriving for a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Horne appreciates the attention caused by the tight end's admiration for his designs.