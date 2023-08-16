‘Washed’ 4x Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski leaves door open for NFL return with Cowboys rival

Tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from football following the 2021 season after 11 NFL seasons. He came out of retirement in 2020, after retiring in 2019 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two more seasons.

While Gronk didn't play last season while enjoying retirement, could he unretire for a second time?

According to Gronk, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll would like for him to join their roster this season. Here's what the former TE said on Up and Adams:

"Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it. I love to pretend that I can still play, just makes me smile. But no I can't, I'm washed up.

"Brian Daboll. I mean he can't get me out but he has the best chance to get me out of retirement. With Waller, it would be pretty wild."

A tight-end duo of Gronk and Darren Waller would certainly be lethal for the opponents. If the Giants can pull Gronkowski out of retirement to join their offense, then they will be a big threat in the endzone with those two.

Rob Gronkowski doesn't think Kelce and Mahomes will surpass his and Brady's TD record

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady during Super Bowl LV

During the same appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Rob Gronkowski was asked by Kay Adams if he thinks whether or not Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will surpass his and Tom Brady's record for most TD passes from a QB to a TE.

While Kelce and Mahomes are the two best at their positions in the NFL, Gronk doesn't think they will surpass his and Brady's milestone.

"I don't think they'll catch up in that department. But you can kind of compare our touchdown ratio between Tom and I to kind of like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's like receptions and yardage, like their receptions, the amount of receptions that he has and the amount of yardage he has is kind of like the similar stat to my touchdowns. "

Gronk added:

"I mean, he had 100, what, 10 catches last year. The most amount of catches I've ever had in a year was 90. So it's just pretty mindblowing, just amount of catches and yardage he has year in and year out."

Gronk and Brady have connected 105 times together in the endzone. Mahomes and Kelce have combined for a total of 47 touchdowns.

Kelce and Mahomes need 58 touchdowns to tie Gronk and Brady's record for most touchdown passes from a QB to a TE.

