Washington Commanders get labeled as ‘poverty organization’ by fans after making Dan Quinn new HC

The Washington Commanders finally have their new head coach. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was named Ron Rivera's successor.

After a long and exhaustive process, new Commanders owner Josh Harris has his man. All the top positions have now been filled in the nation's capital, with Adam Peters named the new general manager and Quinn the HC.

But the decision to go with Quinn, who turned around the Cowboys' defense, has some fans irked. One fan called Washington a poverty franchise on X for hiring Quinn:

"Poverty organization. Should have hired Eric B."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Quinn being tasked with turning around a franchise that has struggled to get success for decades.

Some fans aren't on board with Quinn leading the franchise into their new era under Harris and Peters. However, the organization must have seen something in Quinn to select him.

Fans sometimes forget that Quinn led Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016. The question remains if he can do it in Washington.

Can Dan Quinn turn the Commanders franchise around?

Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys.

Looking at Quinn's body of work in Atlanta and Dallas, the answer is yes. He took the Falcons to back-to-back double-digit winning seasons in 2016 and 2017 after he took over an 8-8 team and made them relevant.

Then, in Dallas, Quinn transformed Mike Nolan's historically bad defense into a juggernaut who took the ball away for fun and sacked quarterbacks at will.

Some will point to the Cowboys' defense slowing down toward the end of this season, and that is true. But Quinn did a superb job of making the Dallas defense one of the NFL's best.

Now, he will be tasked with turning around a team that has long been considered easy to beat in the NFC East.

He has the draft capital and the salary cap room to make some serious moves and put the Commanders into a position to challenge.

Fans aren't sure of this hire, but let's see what Quinn does over the next 12 months before fans bash the hire.