Washington Commanders offer fierce rebuttal to FTC's allegations of financial improprieties

The Washington Commanders franchise was founded in 1932 but at that time, they were located in Boston and were called the Boston Braves.

Two name changes and a move to Washington DC later, the team has taken on the moniker of the Washington Commanders. This happened after two seasons of simply going by the name - Washington Football Team.

Criminal investigations, unfortunately, have been a part of the NFL's legacy practically since the league began. Players have been investigated for everything from domestic and child abuse to sexual assault and murder.

Washington Commanders facing a new allegation

Now, the Commanders are the focus of a criminal investigation as a team. The club is declaring its innocence in an 18-page letter from lawyer Jordan Siev as a response to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to the Federal Trade Commission.

The investigation surrounds alleged financial improprieties that stem from accusations from former team employee, Jason Friedman.

Siev’s letter claims “Friedman, by his own admissions to the committee, is a serial liar,” and that during the course of his testimony, he “perjured himself in a civil litigation.”

Amid off-season moves that included bringing inconsistent quarterback Carson Wentz under center through trade, the Commanders face legal obligations.

The letter goes on to state that Friedman was fired from the Washington Commanders for “professional misconduct” in October of 2020. It also says that the team has, after Freidman's numerous attempts to get his job back,

“recently discovered that, in addition to the abusive behavior for which he was fired, Friedman had been involved in a lengthy relationship with his former intern”

who was 15 years his junior.

Along with all this, the letter continues to list instances which point to the accuser’s character. Phrases like "untrustworthy”, “willingness to fabricate facts,” and “false and speculative allegations” point to a man who may have been upset about losing his job.

Of course, Siev’s letter is also speculative until proven otherwise. In the meantime, the Commanders look forward to the 2022 season with a new quarterback under center. They also have players and coaches who will look to keep legal issues off the field and out of the locker room.

