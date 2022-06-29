“You don't want to stay in Washington necessarily like, crappy quarterback, crappy franchise” - NFL analyst claims Washington Commanders had to pay Terry McLaurin more than winning franchises

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was taken in the third round, pick No. 76 overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL draft. Since entering the league, he's been an extremely productive wide receiver and has become the number one receiver in Washington.

Yesterday, on June 28, 2022, McLaurin and the team agreed to a three-year extension deal worth $71 million with a $28 million signing bonus.

NFL @NFL Commanders agree to 3-year extension with WR Terry McLaurin worth up to $70M. (via @RapSheet Commanders agree to 3-year extension with WR Terry McLaurin worth up to $70M. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/rrfOIzq93S

The deal makes him the 7th-highest paid wide receiver (on average) this season. He will be getting paid $23.6 million per season for the next three years. He trails behind Stefon Diggs, AJ Brown, Cooper Kupp, Deandre Hopkins, DaVante Adams, and Tyreek Hill.

Kevin Clark, a senior writer for The Ringer, talked about McLaurin being extended, on the Ringer NFL show.

“Yeah, that's what you want very vanilla on your list when we discussed it with Justin last week. Counterpoint to that, if you're a big Terry fan, is they call because of the McLaren nickname. If you're Terry, you don't want to stay in Washington necessarily... like there's crappy quarterback, it's a crappy franchise. Like this was a bonus almost to just end the drama. Because if I'm Terry, I would not take market rate to play for that team.”

McLaurin has eclipsed 1,000 plus receiving yards in each of his three seasons played. He has 22 receptions along with 16 touchdowns.

Wide receiver market blew up this off-season and Terry McLaurin's contract was the most recent example

Terry McLaurin's new contract is just another example of the wide receiver market blowing up this off-season. It all started when the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Christian Kirk a four-year, $84 million deal.

Many people were baffled that the Jaguars gave Kirk, who has never gone for over 1,000 yards in a single-season, top tier money.

This made no one else more upset than top wide receivers such as Tyreek Hill, DaVante Adams, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, and others.

This resulted in three of those top receivers getting traded. Hill got traded from Kansas City to Miami and got paid $30 million a year.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We have traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. We have traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and got a $140 million contract. AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles and signed a new four-year, $100 million deal. Most recently, McLaurin and Cooper Kupp got extension contracts and we can expect to see more young receivers extended in the next few months and years.

