Washington Commanders president shuts down possibility of changing name back to ‘Redskins’ after Dan Snyder’s $6,000,000,000 departure

The Washington Commanders won't be changing their name back to the Redskins.

After backlash over the former name, the Washington pro football team underwent a review in July 2020 and announced that it would retire the Redskins branding.

The franchise was known as the Washington Football Team for the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons before becoming the Washington Commanders.

Although the name has stuck, some fans have called for the name to be changed back to Redskins, but team president Jason Wright said that's not being considered.

"#Commanders president Jason Wright said on @1067theFan that they will not change their team name back to Redskins. "It is not being considered. Period," Ari Meirov tweeted.

The news comes after Wright became the owner following Dan Snyder's $6 billion sale and he mentioned the Redskins name multiple times in his initial comments after buying the team.

Also, a petition collected over 100,000 signatures imploring the team to change the name back to the Redskins, but it appears that won't be happening.

Washington Commanders in 2023 season

The Washington Commanders will open their season at home on Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, in a game Washington is a sizeable favorite.

The Commanders will then travel to Denver in Week 2 before hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Washington will also play the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

Sam Howell under center for the Commanders

The Washington Commanders have named Sam Howell their starting quarterback.

Howell was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 and started the final game of last season, going 11-for-19 for 169 yards and one touchdown in a win. Had the Commanders won in the previous week, Washington could have made the playoffs.

In the preseason, Howell played well and got praise from multiple players and coaches.

