First look of Washington Commanders' proposed new stadium emerges, including $3 billion mini-city

The Washington Commanders have given fans a first look at their proposed new stadium, complete with a $3 billion-worth mini-city. It comes after the NFC East franchise announced they have a $100 million deal in place to purchase a 200 acre piece of land in Prince William County, West Virginia.

The Washington fanbase are now speculating that this could be the setting for their new home. Over the past few years, the Commanders have been looking at various locations across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC, and they may now have settled on a site.

Their current stadium is FedEx Field, located five miles outside of Washington DC, and has been home to the Commanders under multiple guises since 1997. But with their lease due to expire in 2027, the Snyders have taken the opportunity to explore alternative options.

Why are the Washington Commanders looking to move?

FedEx Field has drawn heavy criticism since it first opened its gates in 1997, with poor access, no metro stations, and substandard transport links. Fans have also been vocal in their complaints about the lack of general amenities in the surrounding area.

It is unlikely that supporters will have any similar complaints if the plans for the new development are anything to by. The futuristic concept of the colour-changing stadium is the brainchild of Swedish architects, and features a translucent roof.

richmond.com/sports/profess… EXCLUSIVE: It's Woodbridge, not Dumfries. Here are the renderings the Commanders have commissioned for their new stadium, headquarters and village... EXCLUSIVE: It's Woodbridge, not Dumfries. Here are the renderings the Commanders have commissioned for their new stadium, headquarters and village...richmond.com/sports/profess… https://t.co/M6mVZOA9Qv

The stadium is merely one component of what is being billed as a mini-city, with team executives already signalling their intention to shift their entire headquarters there. Presently, their base is in Loudoun County.

Alongside state-of-the-art training facilities, plans for the new development are said to include a concert venue, hotel, ampitheatre, office space, a retail park, and even a school.

Jeremy McPike @JeremyMcPike I’ve just received this a few minutes ago. Seems to also include land dedicated for commuters as well as a future high school site. Schools and commuters must come first! Need to know how #WashingtonCommanders are gonna resolve these. I’ve just received this a few minutes ago. Seems to also include land dedicated for commuters as well as a future high school site. Schools and commuters must come first! Need to know how #WashingtonCommanders are gonna resolve these. https://t.co/dtDeaw6uok

The plans have not, however, been met with universal support. A section of fans have been quick to express their displeasure at the idea of the team relocating out of Maryland to a new home in West Virginia. Some have even gone as far as to suggest that it will destroy the fanbase.

IMO, this potential move would destroy the Commanders fan base in Maryland.



It is a suburb of Washington, DC not of Baltimore.





Even before the Washington Commanders have confirmed the purchase of land in West Virginia, they are also facing a backlash from some homeowners associations. These have already written to local government officials to oppose the development plans.

The idea of any move is always going to upset some sections of the fanbase and the wider community. The Washington Commanders are just the latest franchise looking to maximise their revenue streams, following in the footsteps of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.

