Washington and Northern Iowa Pro Day report: Michael Penix Jr. flashes arm talent as Giants contingent keeps close eye on QB

Part two of pro day coverage from March 28 focuses on what took place in Seattle as the Washington Huskies performed for scouts as well as notes on Shrine Bowl star Khristian Boyd.

Notes from Washington Pro Day

The Washington pro day usually draws a big crowd, and today was no exception. The New York Giants had their head coach and general manager on hand and there were a dozen offensive coordinators, offensive line coaches and receiver coaches on hand. The Arizona Cardinals had a large contigent present, and Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith also attended the workout.

The day started quickly as safety Dominique Hampton timed the 40 in 4.40 to 4.45 seconds, more than one-tenth faster than the Combine. His short shuttle time was also quicker on pro day, as he was clocked as fast as 4.07 seconds (versus 4.14 seconds in Indianapolis). I was alerted last week to expect much improved times from Hampton, who just had a poor day at the Combine.

Hampton looked sharp in position drills. Speed was the only question mark for Hampton, a tough instinctive safety, who now projects as an early day three pick. He will be participating in local pro days with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tested well after not running at the Combine. Times sent to me include 4.55 seconds in the forty, at least two tenths faster than people expected, as well as 36.5 in the vertical jump and 10-foot-5 in the broad jump.

Pennix, who threw the ball incredibly well in Indianapolis, had another good passing workout today. I’m told that he missed a few short passes he would like to have back but his deep passes were on the money.

The only issue with the deep throws were the receivers were gassed and could not run to the long balls as they were down Rome Odunze, who did not participate in today’s workout.

Both offensive linemen looked terrific. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets worked the duo of Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten out for almost 30 minutes.

Rosengarten took reps at both left and right tackle, looking good at both. The word on Fautanu is teams intend to start him at left tackle and will move him into guard only as a contingency.

Fautanu was meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders after the workout. The Chicago Bears have also shown an interest in the talented blocker, so keep him on the radar if they trade out of the 9th spot.

Notes from Northern Iowa Pro Day

Shrine Bowl star Khristian Boyd, the defensive tackle from Northern Iowa who was unable to workout on Mar. 18 after suffering a strained hamstring in training, will perform for scouts on Apr. 8 at Iowa, the date Cooper DeJean is working out.

Iowa was initially hesitant to allow Boyd to participate in the workout yet I’m told overwhelming requests by scouts that he be allowed to participate swayed the school’s decision. Boyd is close to 100% from the hamstring issue and the only thing that could hold him back is excessive travel.

Boyd presently has 15 official 30 visits and was forced to turn down six requested visits due to his heavy travel schedule. Among the teams Boyd will visit include the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

The New York Jets have also showed a lot of interest in Boyd, who is expected to be selected in the fourth round if not late third round area.