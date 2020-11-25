Cincinnati at Washington score/results: Who won the NFL game?

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 on Sunday in Week 11 of the NFL season, marking their third win of the season ahead of the short week, as Washington will travel to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day and take on the Cowboys.

After rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in the second quarter of the game, Washington used that to their advantage. Bengals backup QB Ryan Finley was certainly not in a prime spot to take over for Burrow, who head coach Zac Taylor has designed his whole offense around.

Now with their third win of the season, Washington is in a prime spot to move up to first place in the notoriously bad NFC East division, which the Philadelphia Eagles currently hold.

With the Cowboys winning against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it also keeps them alive in the division. However, Washington already has a win over the Cowboys this season, defeating them 25-3.

Washington's run game and defense got it done

Despite the "experts" saying that releasing veteran Adrian Peterson before the start of the season was a bad idea, it has become a blessing for Washington. With head coach Ron Rivera trusting the younger backs, it has paid off, as rookie Antonio Gibson 16 rushes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Backup J.D. McKissic had 6 rushes for 43 yards, as well as 3 receptions for 26 yards.

The run game certainly has been utilized heavily over the past several games by Washington, which shows the lack of trust offensive coordinator Scott Turner has in the passing game.

With veteran Alex Smith under center now, however, things have changed a bit. Smith completed 17 of 25 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and one pick. Smith did not play amazing, but he was not horrible either, and that is what fans want to see. Hopefully he can get things done against the Cowboys

Once Burrow exited the game, the Washington' defense lit up. A nice pick from cornerback Fabian Moreau, as well as four sacks on Finley from the defensive line.

There was nothing much the Bengals could do once Burrow exited the game, who is certainly carrying this team on his back. Hopefully Burrow recovers to full health and returns to play even better in his sophomore year.