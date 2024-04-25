The Los Angeles Rams are worth close to $7 billion and they are splurging big time for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the NFL fans don’t seem too excited about this spending, and they let the franchise know their thoughts on the entire ordeal.

The Rams have a house kitted out with all the possible amenities for the draft weekend in Hermosa Beach, California. This is the house that the Rams front office will occupy to make the draft decisions throughout the weekend.

The Rams uploaded a video of this draft house being prepared to their liking, with all things custom-made for the Rams. This house includes a mock locker room, a pool, a Rams-themed couch, and many more Rams paraphernalia.

Fans on social media reacted to this gorging in a way that the Rams could not have expected. They called out the Los Angeles-based franchise on this approximately $16.5 million custom-fitted house.

“Waste of money”, one NFL fan said.

The Rams have made a tradition out of decorating extravagant draft houses over the years. But that didn’t stop the fans from calling out the unnecessariness of the whole thing.

“This seems a little excessive”, said one fan.

Some even questioned the financial prudence of this ornate display by the Rams in a sarcastic tone.

"Why don’t y’all take that money and give it to your employees as bonuses?" said another fan.

“Nice to see LA spending money wisely”, said another.

Some fans liked the house.

"Dope ass house /it’s really 🐏 🏠", said one fan.

The 2024 draft for the Rams

The Rams are one of the three teams with the most picks in the draft. Accounting for compensatory picks, the Rams have gathered 11 picks. Here are the picks that the Rams possess in each round:

Round 1: No. 19 overall

Round 2: No. 52 overall

Round 3: No. 83 overall

Round 3: No. 99 overall

Round 5: No. 154 overall

Round 5: No. 155 overall

Round 6: No. 196 overall

Round 6: No. 209 overall

Round 6: No. 213 overall

Round 6: No. 217 overall

Round 7: No. 254 overall

With so many picks at hand, the Rams front office will have a tedious and busy draft weekend. Thankfully, they’ll be conducting their business from an extravagant beach house at least for this year.